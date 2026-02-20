Navy, Fisheries NZ unite to patrol waters

Foveaux Strait. Photo: Getty Images

The Royal New Zealand Navy has completed a successful fishery patrol around Stewart Island and Foveaux Strait, working in partnership with Fisheries New Zealand (FNZ).

Inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Taupo conducted the patrol this month with FNZ officers aboard, providing a visible presence to commercial fishing vessels operating out of ports including Half Moon Bay, Bluff and Riverton.

FNZ compliance manager south Garreth Jay said in a statement FNZ and the Navy jointly conducted patrols throughout New Zealand’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

‘‘Working with our Navy partners gives us greater capacity to inspect commercial fishing vessel operations further out to sea and helps provide a greater picture of fishing operations throughout the EEZ.’’

During the patrol, fishery officers inspected vessels’ electronic reporting, paperwork and fishing practices.

‘‘Of the 14 inspections conducted on commercial fishing vessels and one amateur charter vessel, three instances of alleged non-compliance were detected and we are making further inquiries into these.’’

The 55m-long Taupo can accommodate 37 personnel and is more commonly used for Navy officer of the watch training and to test the navigation skills of newly qualified sailors, its commanding officer Lieutenantcommander Toby Mara said.