Stepping up to fight cancer

Invercargill woman Tina Johansen and Patch the dog who are taking part in Bowel Cancer New Zealand’s fundraising Move Your Butt campaign return home after their daily walk. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Moving her butt for bowel cancer is having a trifecta of results for an Invercargill woman.

Southland representative lawn bowler Tina Johansen is taking part in Bowel Cancer New Zealand’s fundraising Move Your Butt campaign and aims to walk 150km during February and raise $500.

Mrs Johansen said she was losing weight, her dog was enjoying the longer walks and she was raising money for a very good cause.

‘‘It’s a win-win-win,’’ she said.

Normally she and Patch, a bull terrier border collie cross clocked up about 3km per day.

Now most days they manage an extra 5km. ‘‘It really depends on how energetic I’m feeling. One day, I did 10km more.’’ Part way through the month she reached her goal of 100km and extended the distance to 150km. She also exceeded her aim to raise $500. She knew many people, including family members, who had either been diagnosed with cancer, were fighting it, had beaten it or died. ‘‘I just wanted to go and do the walk and talk the talk and hopefully raise some money to help people in need.’’

About 100 New Zealanders die every month of bowel cancer but when caught early it had a 90% cure rate.

The money raised will fund services for patients and survivors, including counselling, physiotherapy and financial assistance.