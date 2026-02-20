Programme supports Pasifika parents

Kew Pacific Island Learning Centre manager and teacher Rebecca Fa'alologo-Robertson (left) and Fernworth Primary School teacher Destiny Schmidt promote the benefits of the Talanoa Ako programme. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A pacific education programme is helping to empower Pasifika parents to champion their children’s learning in the Deep South.

Talanoa Ako is a Pacific Island Advisory Charitable Trust-led initiative (PIACT) which arms Pasifika parents with the knowledge and skills to navigate the New Zealand school system.

The course is a free five-week programme where fanau (families) attend sessions on NCEA, study tips and how to help their children.

Kew Pacific Island Learning Centre manager and teacher Rebecca Fa’alologo-Robertson coordinated the Invercargill programme since its inception in 2019, and touted the positive merits of the course on the Pasifika communities.

‘‘It’s a programme run by Pacific for the Pacific — we’ve created a culturally safe space for parents and families to come and share what their challenges are but [also] celebrate their successes,’’ Mrs Fa’alologo-Robertson said.

Fernworth Primary School teacher Destiny Schmidt had a full-circle moment when she returned to become a mentor on the programme last year, after having attended the first programme as a year 12 student.

Getting her teacher’s registration last year and becoming one of the programme’s mentors changed the trajectory of her life.

‘‘I honestly don't think I would’ve become a teacher if I hadn’t have gone through the programme . . .I didn’t just find my profession, but I found out my identity,’’ Ms Schmidt said.

The 23-year-old teacher of Samoan, Māori and Pākāhā descent appreciated the cultural practices that were incorporated in the programme which inspired her to become comfortable in who she was.

Her cultural awareness had a positive impact on her learning and influenced her parents to become proactive in her and her siblings’ educational pursuits.

One of the many outcomes of the Talanoa Ako programme was having one of its own go on to become a teacher and then bring their own students and their parents ‘‘along for the journey’’.

‘‘Even if we could make a difference to just one Pasifika family, it’s about positive outcomes and Pasifika students’ success in whatever that might look like,’’ Mrs Fa’alologo-Robertson said.