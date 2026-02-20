Big names to be at SpeedFest

The iconic TKR All Black V8 Supercar, the Commodore that Jason Richards and Angus Fogg first raced at Bathurst in 2000, that will be at Teretonga Park this weekend during the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

The 2026 Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest is on this weekend and, as usual, the event will feature interesting cars and participants.

One highlight will be the arrival of the TKR (Team Kiwi Racing) 25th Anniversary Tour.

The tour brings the original iconic TKR All Black V8 Supercar, the Commodore that Jason Richards and Angus Fogg first raced at Bathurst in 2000, to Teretonga Park. TKR was New Zealand’s first V8 Supercar Team and interest was very high in their efforts as they embarked on their mission across the Tasman.

Over many years since, some of New Zealand’s very best drove for the team and that history will be on display in the pits. There will also be merchandise for sale while the Commodore will be seen on track at lunchtime on both Saturday and Sunday.

SpeedFest is also excited to welcome the Formula Junior Platinum Jubilee World Tour to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Formula Junior. The formula was a stepping stone to Formula 1 in the period from 1958 to 1963 and were driven by many of the world’s best drivers at that time.

While there are numerous international drivers from the UK, Italy, Australia and Great Britain two names in particular standout among the field.

Ray Mallock of the United Kingdom is part of the tour and is a name well-known to motor racing enthusiasts as both a driver and engineer. Mallock’s father, Major Arthur Mallock, designed the Mallock U2 and it was in those cars that Ray used to compete in Formula Ford in 1969, Clubman’s Formula in 1970 and 1971 and then Formula 3 in 1971 and 1972.

Ray then went on to compete in Formula Atlantic, Formula 2 between 1973 and 1977 and then the British Formula One Championship from 1978 to 1980. Throughout that period there was plenty of success with two UK Clubman’s Championship and two British Formula Atlantic titles.

He also won a prestigious Grovewood Award, for up-andcoming drivers from Britain and the Commonwealth.

His engineering expertise allowed Mallock to secure a variety of test and development contracts.

He competed at Le Mans for the first time in 1979 before returning with the Aston Martin Nimrod programme in 1982, 1983 and 1984. In 1985-87 he was responsible for the design, development and operation of the Ecurie Ecosse Group C2 cars with which the team won the C2 class of the World Sportscar championship in 1986 with Austin Rover engines. Mallock won several rounds of the World Sportscar championship in cars of his own.

Ray’s final drive as a professional was in 1989, driving the works Aston Martin AMR1 at Le Mans.

Through his company, RML Group Ltd, he spent time running Vauxhall’s BTCC programme in the 1990s along with a time with Nissan as well as the Chevrolet World Touring Car Championship effort.

Now retired, he is enjoying historic and classic racing.

The other interesting name in the Formula Junior field is Grant Walker of Australia. Walker is a Kiwi who won the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship in the 1974/75 season who later drove the ex-Paul Fahey Ford Cologne Capri, a car that featured in a spectacular startline incident at Teretonga Park in the 1970’s.

Other classes at the event include HVRA, Classic Saloon’s, Formula Libre, Vintage Racing Cars, Mini 7 South and Mazda MX5’s, plus the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

Presale tickets are on sale from E Hayes & Sons, Invercargill and Harrisons Supplies, Gore at $40 for a weekend pass plus any applicable charges while at the gate they are $50. Day passes at the gate for either Saturday or Sunday are $30 per day. Children 14 & under are free throughout the event as long as they are accompanied by an adult.