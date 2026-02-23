Pedestrian seriously injured in Southland crash

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Te Anau this morning.

Police said emergency services responded to the crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, at about 8.45am today.

The crash happened outside a business, and closed the Town Centre road, near Mokonui St, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

