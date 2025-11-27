Unique on-air voices celebrated at awards

Zohaib Amjad accepts the Best Multilingual Programme award from Mayor Sophie Barker on behalf of the Pakistan Association of Otago at OAR FM's Air Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Burns Hall at First Church was as abuzz on Saturday night as Dunedin Access Media station OAR FM celebrated its Air Awards.

Entries from 66 of OAR FM Dunedin’s 100-plus locally made radio programmes and podcasts were assessed by an external panel of judges, who considered how elements of each programme combined to deliver an engaging experience for listeners.

The Supreme Award and cash prize, sponsored by the PSA, was won by financial adviser Becky Runga for her series Broke to Brilliant, described as a relatable money journey to transform financial literacy and confidence in New Zealand.

Visit oar.org.nz to listen to the winning entries.

OAR FM Air Awards category winners

• Youth: Greater Green Island Youth Action Group Podcast

• Music: The Cabinet of Classical Delights

• Music (supported by Community Organisation): CCT Collective

• Science, Sustainability and the Environment: Tune Into Nature with Karthic SS

• Arts and Literature: Sightlines (Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society)

• Special Interest: Broke to Brilliant with Becky Runga

• Accessibility: Books Beyond Barriers with Krissy Wright

• Health and Wellbeing: The Hope Centre

• Multicultural: Dunedin-Otaru Sister City Society Podcast

• Multilingual: Chit Chat with Pakistan Association of Otago

• Community: Community or Chaos with Marvin Hubbard

• Listeners’ Choice: FactBeast with Ajax Banstola

• Most Popular Podcast: AA Live

• PSA Supreme Award: Broke to Brilliant with Becky Runga