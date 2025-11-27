Riders take your markers: ready, steady, go!

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

About 45 children from St Kilda Kindergarten, Little Citizens early learning centre and Punavai o le Atamai preschool set out at the official launch of a series of distance markers along John Wilson Ocean Dr on Tuesday.

Funded by Dream South D and installed by the Dunedin City Council, the markers are spaced 100m apart and span 1035m leading up to Sir Leonard Wright Lookout.

Dream South D project lead Rosie Hill said the organisation donated 45 balance bikes and baby balance bikes to the centres. Taskforce Green provided beanbags for the children to sit on and members volunteered to help on the day and Whānau Āwhina Plunket representative Tina Mangoes provided a safety briefing before the children were fitted with helmets and set out to try the route. The idea for the markers was presented to Dream South D as a way to add an amenity to a much loved public space, Mrs Hill said. People could use the markers to set targets over time, whether running, walking or biking.