Young, emerging writers in spotlight

Tunmise Adebowale hosts The Art Lens on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A young Dunedin writer is broadening the palette of arts coverage in the media.

Tunmise Adebowale launched The Art Lens podcast and radio show on OAR FM last month, having also published the first edition of a free online magazine of the same name.

The 20-year-old is among several of OAR’s Youth Zone contributors whose first connection with the station arose through the Layers of Identity series, which explored young people’s culture and sense of belonging through poetry and essays.

Adebowale said while the magazine would focus primarily on emerging writers, the podcast would feature young artists across a range of artistic practices.

"A podcast is a lot more intimate than a publication.

"It is a chance to talk about things that might not be covered in other spaces, not just for writers but for painters, musicians and other artists."

Episodes to date have included a conversation with Dunedin singer-songwriter Keira Wallace and with actor and theatre-maker Andrew Matheson, who discussed performance, process and his upcoming Dunedin Fringe show Let the Dinosaurs on the Ark.

The Art Lens is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM fortnightly on Mondays at 4.30pm.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford