Pakistani groups merge into one

Pakistani Community of Otago president Anam Nawaz is unifying the local community. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Following a period of division, Dunedin’s Pakistani residents are uniting under a single banner.

The Pakistan Association of Otago and the Dunedin Pakistani Society have formally merged to establish a combined organisation after months of extensive negotiations.

Pakistani Community of Otago president Anam Nawaz played a central role in finding ways to bring the two groups together.

"I have spent four months literally with this," Mrs Nawaz said.

It had involved many meetings and a lot of documentation, she said.

The two factions had been operating independently for about four years, which created confusion for people arriving in Dunedin such as students, as well as with local or visiting dignitaries.

There had been some disagreements between the two parties but with patience and listening to each side Mrs Nawaz was able to help find common ground between them.

This had included "taking points from them and agreeing on some and taking points from them and then bringing both of them together".

"We wrote a new constitution which was approved by both parties and then we also selected a new name," Mrs Nawaz said.

Under the name Pakistani Community of Otago, the newly formed organisation would represent families, students, professionals and wider community members through one platform, with the aim of strengthening connection, improving communication and creating a more inclusive and representative space for everyone, she said.

"This is a significant and historic step for our community."

Pakistani Community of Otago president Anam Nawaz signs documents formalising the merger of the Pakistan Association of Otago and the Dunedin Pakistani Society. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Chief people officer Iftekhar Ahmed said the previous two clubs each had about the same number of members, one with 160 and the other 120.

Because of the divisions there were others who had avoided both societies.

"There was another group who did not participate in any of them."

"Because they thought it is not right that we go and join this community and then the other one felt like, ‘why haven’t you joined us?’."

The combined group was now set to become larger than either previous collective by bringing in people who had stayed away because of friction and uncertainty.

"For example, new people coming in, they don’t even know the history, it is not fair for them to be in the middle of this.

"So we thought that it is for their wellbeing, for their peace, it is important that we come together," he said.

To celebrate the milestone, an open multicultural festival will be held.

The free community event is at the Edgar Centre this Saturday, from 6pm to 10pm.

The evening will include multicultural food stalls, family activities, henna, face painting, a bouncy castle, quizzes and a live children’s art competition.

The event was intended not only as an Eid celebration for the Pakistani and Muslim population, but also as an opportunity for the wider Dunedin public to come together, experience local hospitality and enjoy a warm and welcoming family event, Mrs Nawaz said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz