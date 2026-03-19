Marathon grant launched

Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon ambassador Mel Aitken is looking forward to mentoring one lucky athlete. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Reaching the finish line at the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon is set to become easier for one aspiring athlete.

Race director Becs Adlam said a new Ambassador’s Grant would enable the recipient to work with Dunedin marathon veteran Mel Aitken.

As the ambassador, Ms Aitken will mentor the chosen athlete, providing tailored support and equipment to get them to the start line.

"This could be a novice runner that wants to look at a career, perhaps in running or furthering their running."

For the first year $2000 had been set aside for the fund, but the committee was open to adjusting that figure in the future depending on the requirements of the recipient.

"If we need to relook at that, we absolutely will."

There would be an application process and a small subcommittee would vet the submissions and choose the person, with Ms Aitken part of making the final decision.

The objective was to allow emerging talent to grow, Ms Adlam said.

"The ethos of the marathon for the committee has always been to give back to athletics in Otago."

Ms Aitken said she was volunteering her time for the project, ensuring the entire fund went directly towards the runner’s specific requirements.

"My role will be working closely with that person to ensure they get the right things that support them to get to the start line and achieve the goal that they want to get to the finish."

How the grant was used would be very specific to the requirements of the recipient.

"This is purely about the individual and what their needs are.

"They might need some new shoes. They might need a new running watch. They might need some nutritional advice," Ms Aitken said.

The funding could also be used for professional training programmes.

"They might need an actual coaching plan because I’m not a coach."

"So we might need to invest in getting a coaching plan."

The veteran runner understood the daunting nature of taking on a long-distance event, having only taken up the sport herself later in life.

"I started running when I was 35 — I had never run before.

"I chose the kind of shoes based on the colour.

"I thought it was never possible to be able to run a half marathon, let alone a full."

The intention was to enable someone to achieve their targets.

As an ambassador she wanted to assist people by passing on some of her learning journey.

"I have worked out strategies to get through many different distance races.

"It is all about strategy.

"Often it is the mental element that is the blocker."

Ms Aitken said her journey was all through trial and error and "heaps of mistakes" along the way.

"So hopefully, I can help someone so they don’t actually have to make those mistakes."

Reaching a new milestone, whatever that might be, was hard to describe.

"It is this whole kind of, ‘wow, I just did that’.

"It is that pinch me moment, and then suddenly you are thinking, ‘what else am I capable of doing?’," Ms Aitken said.

Registrations are now open at dunedinmarathon.co.nz for the 2026 Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon, which returns on Sunday, September 13.

• Email racedirector@dunedinmarathon.co.nz for information on the Ambassador’s Grant criteria and application process.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz