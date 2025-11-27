Colour run helps fund new sensory area

Eli Tahana, 10, takes part in a colour run fundraiser on Saturday. PHOTO: JOHN CASWELL

A bright day of activities helped support neurodiverse children.

A colour run at Bathgate Park last Saturday was a fundraiser for Corstorphine Kindergarten.

Head kaiako (teacher) James Hamilton said it was the second time the event had been held, bringing together tamariki, whānau, kaiako and the wider community for a lively day of connection and support.

The event built on last year's success, adding raffles with prizes donated by local and national businesses as well as support from a local food truck.

This year the fundraiser generated just over $2300 which will go towards a significant redevelopment of the kindergarten's outdoor environment.

The project will include a specially designed sensory garden, transforming an underutilised space into a rich and engaging area for learning and exploration.

The development is being carefully planned with inclusivity at its heart, in particular to meet the needs of neurodiverse tamariki, while benefiting and inspiring all children who attend the kindergarten now and into the future.

The sensory garden will feature outdoor musical instruments, textured, scented and visually stimulating plants as well as interactive, sensory-rich design elements.

“We are very grateful for our community for coming together and making this colour run such a vibrant event.

"The result is a huge boost towards our fundraising target and we are excited to be one step closer to our sensory garden," Mr Hamilton said.

