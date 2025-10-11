ORC tilts right, Calvert re-elected

Hilary Calvert has been elected as an Otago Regional councillor. Photo: Supplied

The Otago Regional Council has had a shift to the right.

In the Dunedin constituency, Hilary Calvert looks set to return to the council table, alongside incumbents Andrew Noone and chairwoman from the past term Gretchen Robertson.

Progress results, after 85% of the votes were counted, also had newcomer Chanel Gardner and the Green Party's incumbent Alan Somerville on the elected list, while incumbents Elliot Weir and Tim Mepham would miss out.

However, it was close between Cr Somerville and Mx Weir.

In the Dunstan constituency, Michael Laws was easily re-elected.

Also on the list of elected representatives on progress results were incumbent Gary Kelliher and Matt Hollyer and former Central Otago district deputy mayor Neil Gillespie.

Ms Calvert, Cr Laws and Cr Kelliher were part of the fiscally conservative Vision Otago team ticket.

Carmen Hope was part of this ticket as well, but she missed out in the Molyneux ward. Act candidate Robbie Byars was leading on progress results and Kate Wilson would be re-elected, while incumbent Lloyd McCall would miss out.

Kevin Malcolm was retained in the Moeraki ward.

The council said the progress results did not include some special votes and votes that were returned today.

"The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted."