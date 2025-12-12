Absurdist signs in CBD poke fun at officialdom

Cameron Hunt’s playful art includes five signs as part of the Little Street Art Festival. Photo: CCC

A baffling sign on Christchurch's Cashel St instructs passers-by to slow their strolling to a new ultra-slow speed limit – but the fast walkers among us can relax.

It is part of an art festival, not a crackdown on brisk pedestrians.

At a glance, the sign looks official. It informs readers of a new 2.83km/h walking speed limit – much slower than the 4.8km/h average speed for adults.

But at a closer look, the logo on the sign reads ‘Christchurch City Confusion’ rather than ‘Christchurch City Council’.

The michevious sign is one of five planned for the central city by artist Cameron Hunt as part of the Little Street Art Festival, which runs until Sunday.

Another is on the corner of Hereford and Montreal Sts, stating ‘this area is slightly haunted but manageable’.

Hunt, from Wellington, has become known for his playful art installations, including a clothesline that mysteriously appeared in the middle of the footpath on Salisbury St in May.

Hunt told The Star the goal of the art is to give people a moment of confusion and then a “burst of joy”.

The official presentation of the signs poke fun at how seriously people take public signage, he said.

“You see someone read one and you can watch the confusion for a second . . . and then they laugh and carry on with their day. That tiny moment is the entire point.”