Silver Ferns coach stood down for next series

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo: Getty Images

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has been stood down from the upcoming series against South Africa.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) confirmed the organisation has stood Taurua down for the Taini Jamison series — which starts next Sunday — after being unable to resolve issues.

Discussions have been ongoing between Taurua, NNZ and the Silver Ferns management team regarding proposed changes to the Silver Ferns high performance programme and environment.

In a statement, NNZ said the issues have not been resolved to ‘‘everyone’s satisfaction’’ in time for the series, leading to Taurua to be ruled out.

Sport Nation is reporting a player boycott and players refusing to play due to ‘‘old school approaches’’.

Former Silver Ferns assistant coach Yvette McCausland-Durie, who had a successful tenure with the Central Pulse, will take over as the Silver Ferns coach for the series.

She will be joined by assistant coach Liana Leota, who previously coached the England Roses during a New Zealand tour and was an assistant with the Southern Steel this season.

‘‘We have a long relationship with Dame Noeline and her record with successive Silver Ferns teams speaks for itself,’’ NNZ board chair Matt Whineray said.

‘‘At this time, however, we need to focus on supporting players on the immediate challenge of playing South Africa.

"As of today, we have appointed Yvette McCausland-Durie as Taini Jamison Series coach of the Silver Ferns, supported by Liana Leota as assistant coach.

‘‘We understand that there will be questions about this, but we can’t make any other comment right now.’’

Taurua took over as Silver Ferns head coach in 2018 and led them to win the Netball World Cup in 2019.