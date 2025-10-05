One seriously hurt in central city crash

Emergency services were called to Rattray St at 10.30am today after reports of a car crashing into parked cars. PHOTOS: RUBY SHAW

A person is in a serious condition following a car crash in central Dunedin this morning.

Emergency services were called to Rattray St at 10.30am.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said one car had crashed into a row of three empty vehicles, parked on lower Rattray St, shunting them forward several metres.

One man, whose truck was the first hit, said he and his family had been preparing for an afternoon together when the crash happen.

The man, who declined to give his name, did not witness the crash but understood an elderly driver had ‘‘come down flying like a bat out of hell’’.

His truck had been knocked on to the footpath, where it sat damaged and askew with the car’s nose underneath it.

The man had travelled from Central Otago for a family event but said he was lucky to have another car available to get him home.

Workers from the nearby Scenic Hotel Southern Cross said they had heard a loud crash — guests had rung reception to report the sound, one worker said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

‘‘Our crew assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.’’

Police also attended and Rattray St was reduced to a single lane for about half an hour.