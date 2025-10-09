Police investigation under way after body found on Chch coast

The body was discovered on Thursday in the Whitewash Head area. Photo: File image

A police investigation has been launched after a body was found on the Christchurch coastline today.

Police confirmed the body was discovered in the Whitewash Head area near Scarborough just before noon on Thursday.

But police say it is not believed to be the body of missing Christchurch 17-year-old Marley. The search for Marley has now moved into a recovery phase after an extensive shoreline search involving a helicopter on Monday found no sign of him.

The body discovered today is yet to be formally identified, police said.

Police advised members of the public to avoid the Whitewash Head area and expect a large police presence for the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been made public. The death will be referred to the Coroner.