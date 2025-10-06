'News no family wants to receive': Helicopter search fails to find missing teenager

Missing Christchurch teenager Marley. Photo: Supplied

The search for missing Christchurch 17-year-old Marley has now moved into a recovery phase, police say.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said a "helicopter conducted shoreline searches today, but sadly did not locate Marley".

Carolan said police remain committed to returning Marley home to his family.

Further land-based searching near Taylors Mistake is being considered.

"This is the news that no family wants to receive, and we are offering them ongoing support.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who have provided information over the course of this search.

"We continue to ask anybody with information to contact police via 105 and reference file number 250927/3331."

Marley was seen in the suburb of Opawa before his disappearance and his car was later found in Sumner.

Police released CCTV footage which showed the teen wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks and burgundy Converse shoes.

Police, Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Sumner, Fire and Emergency, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and volunteers had all been involved in the search effort with boats and drones also used.

-Allied Media