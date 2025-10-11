Auckland re-elects Wayne Brown as mayor

Wayne Brown.

Wayne Brown is on track for a substantial victory after the first progress results show he was re-elected for a second term as Auckland mayor.

Brown is 90,000 votes ahead of Kerrin Leoni.

Progress results are being released this afternoon for voting in the local body elections, but the final declaration is not until Thursday.

Auckland mayoral results

BROWN, Wayne Fix Auckland 146,642

LEONI, Kerrin Bianca Melinda 56,612

JOHNSTON, Ted Independent 21,661

STAM, Simon Independent 10,495

ALCOCK, John Ronald 9,042

CHUAH, Eric Boon Leong 5,938

COOTE, Michael Independent 5,524

MCNEIL, Rob Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ 5,259

WIDDISON, Denise Independent 3,489

PAUSINA, Ryan Earl 2,654

WAKEMAN, Peter Independent 1,580

PIETERSE, Jason 1,334

Informal 542

Blank 6,127