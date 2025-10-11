Gordon to serve third term in Waimakariri

Dan Gordon. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Dan Gordon has won a third term as Waimakariri mayor.

Mr Gordon faced a strong challenge from sitting councillor Paul Williams in campaign which at times was heated.

It saw a number of candidates using social media to challenge Mr Gordon and the council's debt levels, and to call for zero percent rate rises.

In a brief statement, Mr Gordon said he was relieved to win.

"Thank you to Waimakariri residents for re-electing me as your mayor," he said.

"It is humbling to be representing our district for a third term.

"I will continue to work hard for all of our communities, while listening carefully to your concerns and representing you to the very best of my ability."

Mr Gordon offered his congratulations to the successful council and community board candidates.

Mr Williams is more than 9000 votes behind Mr Gordon and also looks seat to lose his council seat.

It has not been a good result for Mr Williams' team of six candidates, Standing Together For Waimakariri, with just Tim Bartle elected to the council, while James Bourke looks to have secured a seat on the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board.

Based on progress results, Mr Gordon will be joined by six sitting councillors - Niki Mealings and Tim Fulton (Oxford-Ohoka), Jason Goldsworthy and Joan Ward (Rangiora-Ashley), and Brent Cairns and Philip Redmond (Kaiapoi-Woodend).

It looks like there will be three new councillors Bruce McLaren (Rangiora-Ashley), and Shona Powell and Mr Bartle (Kaiapoi-Woodend), while former councillor Wendy Doody (Rangiora-Ashley) will return to council table.

Sitting councillors Mr Williams and Robbie Brine (Rangiora-Ashley) have lost their seats.

Waimakariri Results:

Mayor:

Dan Gordon 13,639, Paul Williams 4304.

Oxford-Ohoka Ward (2 vacancies):

Niki Mealings 2125, Tim Fulton 2026, Rob Ballantyne 1057, Gordon Malcolm 850.

Rangiora-Ashley Ward (4 vacancies):

Jason Goldsworthy 4420, Joan Ward 3933, Wendy Doody 3625, Bruce McLaren 3399, Paul Williams 2802, Robbie Brine 2751, Wayne Linton 2417, Steve Wilkinson 2264, James Bourke 1986, Sam Fisher 973.

Kaiapoi-Woodend Ward:

Brent Cairns 3383, Philip Redmond 3352, Shona Powell 2754, Tim Bartle 2369, Matt James 2014 , Nathan Atkins 1845, Sandra Stewart 1680, Henrietta Carroll 1520, Prudence Stone 1320, Natalie Leary 860.

Woodend-Sefton Community Board (5 vacancies):

Shona Powell 1775. Mark Paterson 1492, Andrew Thompson 1380, Prudence Stone 1116, Joel McLachlan 1108, Mathew Potter 1040, Yu Bai 924.

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board (5 vacancies):

Jackie Watson 2222, Tim Bartle 2054, Sandra Stewart 2022, Russell Keetley 1996, Abbie Campbell 1809, Henrietta Carroll 1425, Natalie Leary 1,144.

Oxford-Ohoka Community Board - Oxford Community Subdivision (3 vacancies):

Tim Fulton 954, Thomas Robson 935, Mark Brown 738, Pete Merrifield 396, Garth Free 377.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board Ashley Community Subdivision (2 vacancies):

Diana Hawkins 1204, James Bourke 1023, Duncan Lundy 1008, Damon Hurley 484.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board Rangiora Community Subdivision (6 vacancies):

Jason Goldsworthy 4339, Liz McClure 3961, Bruce McLaren 3679, Kirstyn Barnett 3582, Jim Gerard 3435, Robbie Brine 2817, Brent Robinson 1763, Alan Geeves 1350.

Oxford-Ohoka Community Board Ohoka-Swannanoa Community Subdivision (3 vacancies):

Sarah Barle 1340, Wayne Godfrey 867, Ray Harpur 823, Simon Hall 725, Ethan Nicholson 559.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.