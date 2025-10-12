Person dies in Rakaia house fire

One person has died after a house fire in Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was called to the residence in Dunford St, Rakaia, about 11.15pm yesterday.

Five crews were sent to the property, which was well ablaze and with people reported inside.

Several people were rescued, but the body of another was found a short time later.

A FENZ spokesperson said while an investigation was ongoing, early indications suggested that the home had no smoke alarms.

It was a reminder to have smoke alarms in all rooms, they said.