Hurunui mayor re-elected unopposed

Marie Black. Photo: Hurunui District Council

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black says she can’t wait to get to work with her new district council.

Black was re-elected unopposed for a third term as Hurunui District Council mayor, but admits it was a nervous wait to see who would join her around the council table.

She will be joined by six sitting councillors and four new councillors for the next three years, according to the progress results.

‘‘I’m delighted with the result. We’ve got some strength in the experienced councillors and some fresh voices.

‘‘It’s always difficult to envisage how the new council will work until you know the results, but now that we’ve got a bit of certainty we can get on with planning.’’

Black said the new council will get down to work after Labour weekend with two days of inductions.

The first council meeting will be held on Thursday, October 30, where the councillors will be sworn in and the deputy mayor elected.

Next month the Hanmer Springs Community Board and the newly formed South Ward Community Board will be sworn in.

And then council chief executive Hamish Dobbie will call a by-election to fill the remaining vacancy on the Hanmer Springs Community Board, after just four nominations were received for the five positions.

Meetings will also be called next month to form community committees in Amuri, Cheviot, Glenmark and Hurunui.

Black will be joined by sitting councillors Pauline White and Robbie Bruerton (south ward), and Dave Hislop and Tom Davies (west ward).

The new councillors are Brett Jones and Steve Hutt (south ward), and Chris Scarlett and Christopher Carthy (west ward).

Sitting councillors Vince Daly and Fiona Harris were re-elected unopposed in the east ward.

Hurunui progress results:

West Ward (four councillors):

Dave Hislop 917, Chris Scarlet 876, Tom Davies 868, Christopher Carthy 665, Richard E Roe 325.

South Ward (4 vacancies):

Robbie Bruerton 975, Pauline White 949, Brett Jones 811, Steve Hutt 616, Tom Spooner 511, Michael Ennis 505, Barrie Nunn 469, Dave Carr 384, Lulu Webb 381.

South Ward Community Board (5 vacancies):

Brett Jones 1040, Kevin Roche 925, James Hyde 854, Geoff Shier 793, Anneka Cumming 767, Hamish Trolove 753, John Weyers 662.

Final results will be released by Thursday.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.