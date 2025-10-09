Serious injuries after five-vehicle crash

A five-vehicle crash has left multiple people seriously injured south of Ashburton this afternoon.

Police confirmed multiple people appear to be seriously injured after the crash on State Highway 1 near Hinds on Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 3.20pm, police said.

The crash happened between Windmere and Swamp Rds, and had closed the road.

Four Fire and Emergency NZ crews are in attendance and rescued one person who had been trapped.

St John confirmed one helicopter, two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle are also on scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow the directions of emergency services.

- Allied Media