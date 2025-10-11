Gliddon wins Selwyn mayoral race

Lydia Gliddon.

Lydia Gliddon has claimed victory in the Selwyn mayoral race, beating incumbent Sam Broughton by a large margin.

The election progress results were officially released by the Selwyn District Council at 2.50pm on Saturday.

Gliddon announced her upset win on her Facebook page earlier about 2.30pm.

With about 85% of votes counted, Gliddon has claimed the Selwyn mayoralty by 11,341 votes with 15,497.

Broughton received 4156 votes. Brad Mannering was the third most popular candidate with 1450 votes.

Lydia Gliddon at the Whitecliffs Hall reopening. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Gliddon was in South Malvern earlier today for the official re-opening of Whitecliffs Hall.

This morning, Broughton was representing the Darfield Bowling Club against a Burnside team at the Burnside Bowling Club.

Broughton held the mayoralty for three terms since he was first elected in October 2016. He was the favourite to win again this year.

Gliddon was first elected to the Selwyn District Council in 2022 and decided to run for the top job after just one term as a councillor.

"I’m deeply honoured to have been elected as your mayor," Gliddon said.

Sam Broughton at Burnside Bowling Club on Saturday morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"Thank you for the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me and to everyone who took the time to vote, volunteer, or start a conversation about the future of our district.

"The real work begins now. We will continue building a Selwyn that’s connected, thriving, and prepared for the future, one where every voice counts and every community is part of the journey.

"This wasn't mine to win as an individual, this was ours, from my team to our community. I am overwhelmed with support.

"Let’s get to work."

Broughton took to Facebook to congratulate Gliddon.

"I want to acknowledge Lydia Gliddon and say congratulations on becoming the new mayor of Selwyn District," he said.

"And to the community thank you so much for your support through nine years of being your mayor it's been a real privilege and to my family, (wife) Liz and (daughter) Elliott, thank you so much for your support and me through these years."

"Finally, the staff of Selwyn District Council, you guys rock and are awesome, and I look forward to seeing good things continue in Selwyn District."

Gliddon will lead an almost new look district council with eight of 10 seats changing hands.

In the district's new at-large ward, Tracey Macleod (9402 votes) and Samuel Wilshire (7819) have been elected.

In the Tawera Malvern Ward, John Verry (2078 votes) has beaten fellow Malvern Community Board member Sharn Nu'u (1185 votes).

In Kā Mānia Rolleston Ward, incumbent Sophie McInnes has retained her seat with 2358 votes. The other two seats went to Brendan Shefford aka Big Red (2036 votes) and Rhys Laraman (1958 votes).

In the Te Waihora Ellesmere Ward, incumbent Elizabeth Mundt (1672 votes) looks set to retain her seat over former councillor Murray Lemon (1358 votes).

In the Kā Puna Springs Ward, Aaron McGlinchy (5439 votes) led the way followed by Denise Carrick (4107 votes) and Zoran Rakovic (2878).

In a completely new look Malvern Community Board, Bex Lambie and Barry Mackenzie have been elected to the Tawera community subdivision and Evan Frew, Samatha Samuel, and Wayne Lawson have been elected for the Hawkins community subdivision.