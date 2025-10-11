Comfortable win for new Waitaki mayor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waitaki voters resoundingly affirmed her mayoralty at the weekend as she took two-thirds of all votes cast for mayor.
A three-term Waitaki District Council representative and deputy mayor until 2022, she said she was ‘‘pretty overwhelmed’’ with the progress results that showed her firmly in the lead.
‘‘At this moment I’m feeling pretty overwhelmed.
‘‘It's such a long process that you never really know where you stand, so to see a relatively good margin is really exciting.
‘‘For me, it's just about building really good relationships and having a really positive direction for our community.’’
She won the mayoralty, receiving 3,279 votes, ahead of challengers David Wilson (1,812), Guy Percival (1,557) and Kelli Williams (697).
In Waihemo, Frans Schlack (379) defeated Garry Dodd (223) and Gervais G O’Reilly (121), while in Corriedale, John McCone and Sven Thelning were elected unopposed.
In Ahuriri, Brent Cowles was elected unopposed.
And in Oamaru, back for her second term, Rebecca Ryan topped the polls (2,609), while hot on her heels was Courtney Linwood (2,574) followed by Jeremy Holding (2,476), Jim Hopkins (2,419), newcomer Dan Lewis (2,174) and Hana Fanene-Taiti (2,000).
While special votes and outstanding votes not returned to council were still expected, a council spokesperson said there was a "fine margin" and a ‘‘possible swing’’ between Ms Fanene- Taiti and challenger Peter De Reus (1,879). With more votes yet to be counted.
Waitaki District Council
2025 Triennial Elections
PROGRESS RESULT
Mayor Votes Received
TAVENDALE, Melanie (Independent) 3,279
WILSON, David 1,812
PERCIVAL, Guy 1,557
WILLIAMS, Kelli (Independent) 697
INFORMAL 13
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 48
Ahuriri Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Brent COWLES is elected unopposed.
Ōamaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received
RYAN, Rebecca (Independent) 2,608
LINWOOD, Courtney (Independent) 2,574
HOLDING, Jeremy (Independent) 2,476
HOPKINS, Jim (Independent) 2,419
LEWIS, Dan (Independent) 2,174
FANENE-TAITI, Mata'aga Hana Melania 2,000
DE REUS, Peter 1,879
VINBRUX, Richard 1,416
TOWNSEND, Mark (Independent) 1,388
NEWSON, Sheridan 1,022
BARNES, Nathan 920
DE BOER, Andy 913
KRUGER, Ferdie 875
KIRK, Ramon 452
HARREX, Teenica (Teeni) 450
INFORMAL 9
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 62
Waihemo Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
SCHLACK, Frans 379
DODD, Garry 223
O'REILLY, Gervais 'G' (Independent) 121
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 42
Corriedale Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, John MCCONE and
Sven THELNING are elected unopposed.
Ahuriri Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Steve DALLEY, Mike
KING, Alan PONT, Calum REID and Karen TURNER are elected unopposed.
Waihemo Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
BELL, Tanya 579
MCGREGOR, Heather 552
ROY, Paul 512
DAY, Clifford 426
STEVENS, Kerry 387
CLARE, Andy 380
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 20
Ōamaru Licensing Trust (5 vacancies) Votes Received
MCMILLAN, Denise 5,110
BROSNAN, Ali 4,932
BOND, Peter 4,866
BRINGANS, John 4,187
CLEMENTS, John 3,428
LYELL, Ken 2,453
INFORMAL 19
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,305