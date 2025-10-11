Saturday, 11 October 2025

Comfortable win for new Waitaki mayor

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. South Canterbury

    Waitaki district mayoralty candidate Melanie Tavendale. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON
    Waitaki district mayor elect Melanie Tavendale. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON
    New Waitaki Mayor Melanie Tavendale says she is looking forward to taking the district in a "really positive direction".

    Waitaki voters resoundingly affirmed her mayoralty at the weekend as she took two-thirds of all votes cast for mayor.

    A three-term Waitaki District Council representative and deputy mayor until 2022,  she said she was ‘‘pretty overwhelmed’’ with the progress results that showed her firmly in the lead.

    ‘‘At this moment I’m feeling pretty overwhelmed.

    ‘‘It's such a long process that you never really know where you stand, so to see a relatively good margin is really exciting.

    ‘‘For me, it's just about building really good relationships and having a really positive direction for our community.’’

    She won the mayoralty, receiving 3,279 votes, ahead of challengers David Wilson (1,812), Guy Percival (1,557) and Kelli Williams (697).

    In Waihemo, Frans Schlack (379) defeated Garry Dodd (223) and Gervais G O’Reilly (121), while in Corriedale, John McCone and Sven Thelning were elected unopposed.

    In Ahuriri, Brent Cowles was elected unopposed.

    And in Oamaru, back for her second term, Rebecca Ryan topped the polls (2,609), while hot on her heels was Courtney Linwood (2,574) followed by Jeremy Holding (2,476), Jim Hopkins (2,419), newcomer Dan Lewis (2,174) and Hana Fanene-Taiti (2,000).

    While special votes and outstanding votes not returned to council were still expected, a council spokesperson said there was a "fine margin" and a ‘‘possible swing’’ between Ms Fanene- Taiti and challenger Peter De Reus (1,879). With more votes yet to be counted. 

    Waitaki District Council

    2025 Triennial Elections

    PROGRESS RESULT

    Mayor Votes Received

    TAVENDALE, Melanie (Independent) 3,279

    WILSON, David 1,812

    PERCIVAL, Guy 1,557

    WILLIAMS, Kelli (Independent) 697

    INFORMAL 13

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 48

    Ahuriri Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

    As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Brent COWLES is elected unopposed.

    Ōamaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received

    RYAN, Rebecca (Independent) 2,608

    LINWOOD, Courtney (Independent) 2,574

    HOLDING, Jeremy (Independent) 2,476

    HOPKINS, Jim (Independent) 2,419

    LEWIS, Dan (Independent) 2,174

    FANENE-TAITI, Mata'aga Hana Melania 2,000

    DE REUS, Peter 1,879

    VINBRUX, Richard 1,416

    TOWNSEND, Mark (Independent) 1,388

    NEWSON, Sheridan 1,022

    BARNES, Nathan 920

    DE BOER, Andy 913

    KRUGER, Ferdie 875

    KIRK, Ramon 452

    HARREX, Teenica (Teeni) 450

    INFORMAL 9

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 62

    Waihemo Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

    SCHLACK, Frans 379

    DODD, Garry 223

    O'REILLY, Gervais 'G' (Independent) 121

    INFORMAL 1

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 42

    Corriedale Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

    As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, John MCCONE and

    Sven THELNING are elected unopposed.

    Ahuriri Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

    As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Steve DALLEY, Mike

    KING, Alan PONT, Calum REID and Karen TURNER are elected unopposed.

    Waihemo Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

    BELL, Tanya 579

    MCGREGOR, Heather 552

    ROY, Paul 512

    DAY, Clifford 426

    STEVENS, Kerry 387

    CLARE, Andy 380

    INFORMAL 0

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 20

    Ōamaru Licensing Trust (5 vacancies) Votes Received

    MCMILLAN, Denise 5,110

    BROSNAN, Ali 4,932

    BOND, Peter 4,866

    BRINGANS, John 4,187

    CLEMENTS, John 3,428

    LYELL, Ken 2,453

    INFORMAL 19

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,305

     

    Otago Daily Times