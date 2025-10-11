Comfortable win for new Waitaki mayor

Waitaki district mayor elect Melanie Tavendale. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

New Waitaki Mayor Melanie Tavendale says she is looking forward to taking the district in a "really positive direction".

Waitaki voters resoundingly affirmed her mayoralty at the weekend as she took two-thirds of all votes cast for mayor.

A three-term Waitaki District Council representative and deputy mayor until 2022, she said she was ‘‘pretty overwhelmed’’ with the progress results that showed her firmly in the lead.

‘‘At this moment I’m feeling pretty overwhelmed.

‘‘It's such a long process that you never really know where you stand, so to see a relatively good margin is really exciting.

‘‘For me, it's just about building really good relationships and having a really positive direction for our community.’’

She won the mayoralty, receiving 3,279 votes, ahead of challengers David Wilson (1,812), Guy Percival (1,557) and Kelli Williams (697).

In Waihemo, Frans Schlack (379) defeated Garry Dodd (223) and Gervais G O’Reilly (121), while in Corriedale, John McCone and Sven Thelning were elected unopposed.

In Ahuriri, Brent Cowles was elected unopposed.

And in Oamaru, back for her second term, Rebecca Ryan topped the polls (2,609), while hot on her heels was Courtney Linwood (2,574) followed by Jeremy Holding (2,476), Jim Hopkins (2,419), newcomer Dan Lewis (2,174) and Hana Fanene-Taiti (2,000).

While special votes and outstanding votes not returned to council were still expected, a council spokesperson said there was a "fine margin" and a ‘‘possible swing’’ between Ms Fanene- Taiti and challenger Peter De Reus (1,879). With more votes yet to be counted.

Waitaki District Council

2025 Triennial Elections

PROGRESS RESULT

Mayor Votes Received

TAVENDALE, Melanie (Independent) 3,279

WILSON, David 1,812

PERCIVAL, Guy 1,557

WILLIAMS, Kelli (Independent) 697

INFORMAL 13

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 48

Ahuriri Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Brent COWLES is elected unopposed.

Ōamaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received

RYAN, Rebecca (Independent) 2,608

LINWOOD, Courtney (Independent) 2,574

HOLDING, Jeremy (Independent) 2,476

HOPKINS, Jim (Independent) 2,419

LEWIS, Dan (Independent) 2,174

FANENE-TAITI, Mata'aga Hana Melania 2,000

DE REUS, Peter 1,879

VINBRUX, Richard 1,416

TOWNSEND, Mark (Independent) 1,388

NEWSON, Sheridan 1,022

BARNES, Nathan 920

DE BOER, Andy 913

KRUGER, Ferdie 875

KIRK, Ramon 452

HARREX, Teenica (Teeni) 450

INFORMAL 9

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 62

Waihemo Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

SCHLACK, Frans 379

DODD, Garry 223

O'REILLY, Gervais 'G' (Independent) 121

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 42

Corriedale Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, John MCCONE and

Sven THELNING are elected unopposed.

Ahuriri Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Steve DALLEY, Mike

KING, Alan PONT, Calum REID and Karen TURNER are elected unopposed.

Waihemo Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

BELL, Tanya 579

MCGREGOR, Heather 552

ROY, Paul 512

DAY, Clifford 426

STEVENS, Kerry 387

CLARE, Andy 380

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 20

Ōamaru Licensing Trust (5 vacancies) Votes Received

MCMILLAN, Denise 5,110

BROSNAN, Ali 4,932

BOND, Peter 4,866

BRINGANS, John 4,187

CLEMENTS, John 3,428

LYELL, Ken 2,453

INFORMAL 19

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,305