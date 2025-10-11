John Glover. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown has a new mayor.

John Glover has issued a media statement at 1.15pm today announcing his victory. He defeated incumbent Glyn Lewers.

"I am humbled by the decision of our electorate to put their trust in me to lead the change urgently required in our District alongside our other successful candidates.

"This has only been possible because of the time, energy and enthusiasm provided by my campaign supporters who believed I was the right person for the job and also because my wife, Toni, added a huge amount of ‘heavy lifting’ to the amount she already does whilst I was out on the campaign trail.

"From today, we start the process of restoring trust in council.