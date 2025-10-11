More heavy rain for West Coast

Flooding in the Grey District yesterday. Photo: Grey District Council

More heavy rain is set to fall on the West Coast, after flooding and slips shut key routes in Grey District and Buller.

However, Grey District's mayor Tania Gibson believed the area had come out of the downpour quite lightly.

Rain drenched the Grey District and Buller yesterday, causing flooding and slips.

Emergency operation centres were activated in the districts, with Grey District Council advising people in flood-prone areas that they might need to evacuate if they feel uncertain.

An orange heavy rain warning for Buller remained in place until tomorrow morning.

MetService said Buller could expect between 130mm and 150mm of rain on top of what has already fallen and warned of possible thunderstorms.

Gibson said short, sharp downpours like this happen a couple of times a year in the region and they are well practised at dealing with them.

The clean-up will mostly be slips and debris from flooding, she said.



Slips blocked some roads in the Grey District. Photo: Grey District Council

State Highway 7 north of Stillwater to Ngahere and SH7 between Stillwater and Dobson has reopened after flooding receded, but drivers were advised to remain cautious.

SH73 is now clear between Arthur's Pass village and Kumara Junction. It was shut earlier due to surface flooding and slips.

A wind warning for SH7 between Waipara and Springs Junction, including over Canterbury's Lewis Pass, has been lifted.

However, a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country from 9pm today until 11am tomorrow remains in place.