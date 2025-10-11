Ben Bell wins another term in Gore

Ben bell has won a second term as Gore mayor. Photo: ODT Files

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell is "esctatic" the community has chosen for him to return for a second term after a resounding win over challenger Nicky Davis.

The incumbent received 2,917 of the votes cast as of Friday, compared to 1,270 for Mrs Davis, with the community sticking with him after a rocky start to his first term.

Mr Bell said he felt like the community and the council were on the right track.

"Three years ago, people voted for change, and now they've made a clear indication they are liking the momentum and heading in the same direction, I'm chuffed, "

His first term was mired with controversy after the then youngest mayor in New Zealand ousted long-serving Mayor Tracy Hicks by only eight votes, with his public dispute with then Chief Executive Stephen Parry making national news.

Mr Bell said although there were some internal conflicts early, he always knew he had the community's confidence and was going to lead the best he can in return.

This is not to say he is out of the hot seat just yet, as the looming issues of water schemes, potential amalgamation, and the RMA changes expected to 'eat up a lot of our time'.

His campaign featured a drive for economic growth, and Mr Bell said this was also going to be something he would be pushing for, and has been working to bring in.

"The key thing is, the council has to be really easy to work with, and using the connections I've already built within Government and industry, we just have to show them Gore is ripe for industry and growth,"

Mr Bell thanked his challenger Nicky Davis, stating she put a lot of time into her campaign, which despite not being successful was still 'what makes an active democracy'.

The Gore District Council will also have a shakeup, with newcomers Torrone Smith and Mel Culpit leading the polls alongside Donna Bruce for their wards, as well as Nicky Coats, who ran unopposed for the Mataura Ward.

Councillors running for re-election had a good showing out, with all councillors who ran returning to the table, with a new home for Cr Neville Phillips who was voted in the 'at large' seat.

Progress results are:

Gore District Council

· Ben BELL - 2,917

· Nicky DAVIS - 1,270

Informal 1

Blank Voting Papers 72

At large (3 vacancies):

· Torrone SMITH - 2,577

· Neville PHILLIPS - 2,420

· Joe STRINGE - 2,260

· Steven (Boko) DIXON - 1,638

· Gary MCINTYRE - 1,492

· Informal - 11

· Blank Voting Papers -118

Gore ward (5 vacancies):

· Mel CUPIT (Independent) - 1,894

· Paul MCPHAIL (Independent) - 1,839

· Andy FRASER (Independent) - 1,716

· Robert (Caveman) MCKENZIE 1,532

· Donna BRUCE -1,175

· Jess HUDSON - 899

· Informal - 1

· Blank Voting Papers - 41

Elected unopposed:

· John Gardyne and Stewart MacDonell (Rural ward)

· Nicky Coats (Mataura ward)

Mataura Licensing Trust

Ward 2 – Gore (3 vacancies):

· Jimmy ALLISON - 1,348

· Paul HENRY - 1,270

· Craig MARSHALL -1,095

· Kylie AITKEN - 1,016

· Jim GEDDES - 939

· Casey EASON - 830

· Informal 12

· Blank Voting Papers 123

Elected unopposed:

· Horace McAuley (Ward 1 – Tapanui)

· Brendon (Moe) Murray (Ward 3 – Mataura)

· Vince Aynsley (Ward 4 – rural)

· Jeannine Cunningham (Ward 5 - Edendale)

· Marc Robertson (Ward 6 - Wyndham)

· Todd Lyders (Ward 7 - Tokanui)

