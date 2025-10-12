One person seriously injured in phone box crash

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a phone box north of Oamaru.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash in Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd, Papakaio, at about 1pm yesterday.

The vehicle, which contained a sole occupant, had "hit a phone box", the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance.

One patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to Oamaru Hospital in a serious condition, the spokeswoman said.

