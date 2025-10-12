Two injured after campervan rolls in Southland

Two people have been transported to hospital with moderate injuries after a campervan rolled on a Southland highway.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident in Mossburn-Five Rivers Rd (State Highway 97), Acton, at about 1pm yesterday.

A campervan had rolled with two people inside the vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they dispatched crews from Lumsden and Mossburn.

None of the occupants were trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances and one first response unit.

Crews assessed and treated two patients who were transported to Southland Hospital both in moderate conditions, the spokeswoman said.

• Emergency services also responded to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Southland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash in Eglinton St, Winton, just after 10.40am.

The rider of the motorcycle was injured in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance.

Crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no-one was trapped and they assisted police and St John at the scene.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz