Ken Laban first Pasifika mayor

Fauono Ken Laban. Photo: RNZ/Hutt City Council

Fauono Ken Laban has been elected Mayor of Lower Hutt, making history as Aotearoa New Zealand's first Pasifika mayor.

He secured 8704 votes, comfortably ahead of Brady Dyer (6974), Karen Morgan (5529) and Prabha Ravi (3608).

His victory marks a historic milestone for Pacific representation in local government.

A long-time broadcaster, sports commentator and former councillor, Fauono has been a visible advocate for inclusion, youth opportunity, and safer communities across the Wellington region.

He is also the only Pasifika mayoral candidate to have been successfully elected in this year's local elections.

Also in Hutt City, Mele Tonga-Grant won a council seat in the at-large race by a margin of just one vote, 7759 to 7758 over independent candidate Kath McGuinness, one of the tightest results in the country.

The result remains provisional, with preliminary results due on Monday and the final count, including special votes, to be confirmed on Friday.

In the Hutt Valley, Pacific representation also continues at the community level. In the Wainuiomata Community Board election, Lesa Bingley (Independent) received 2264 votes, followed by Vatau Sagaga with 2097 and Lahraine Sagaga (Independent) with 1914.

Their results reflect a strong Pacific presence among local candidates contributing to grassroots leadership across the Wellington region.

Porirua

In neighbouring Porirua, Kylie Wihapi (Māori Ward) and Izzy Ford (Onepoto General Ward) have both been re-elected as city councillors, the incumbent councillors from the previous term. Their wins add to Porirua's long tradition of strong Pasifika and Māori civic leadership. Both are community advocates known for their work in health, housing, and youth empowerment.

Marie Laufiso. Photo: DCC

In Ōtepoti, Marie Laufiso (Building Kotahitaka) has been re-elected to the Dunedin City Council. First elected in 2016, Laufiso has chaired several council committees, including Community Services, Grants, and the Social Wellbeing Advisory Group. A strong advocate for social equity, sustainability and collective care, she continues to ensure Pacific and community perspectives remain part of local decision-making in Dunedin.

Waitaki

In Ōamaru, Mata'aga Hana Melania Fanene-Taiti has been elected to the Waitaki District Council, representing the Ōamaru Ward. A New Zealand-born Samoan with family ties to Vaiee, Moata'a and Saleimoa in Samoa, she holds the matai title Mata'aga from her mother's village of Vaiee. Fanene-Taiti's election reflects a new generation of Pasifika voices stepping into civic leadership in smaller centres, with a focus on inclusion, wellbeing and community representation beyond the main cities.

Nelson

In Nelson, Matty Anderson (Independent), who is of Niuean and Pākehā heritage, has been re-elected to the Central Ward alongside Lisa Austin, Pete Rainey and James Hodgson. A former Navy serviceman and community advocate, Anderson has worked across disability, youth, Pacific, migrant and homelessness support. He continues to promote inclusion, grassroots engagement and positive civic participation across the city.

National significance

The 2025 local elections have seen a rise in Pasifika representation across Aotearoa, with both returning leaders and new candidates elected to councils nationwide.

Fauono's election as New Zealand's first Pacific mayor marks a significant milestone in local government, reflecting the growing participation of Pasifika communities in civic life.

Saturday's progress results indicate a tight race for several seats.

Preliminary results will be released on Monday, with final results confirmed on Friday once the special votes have been counted.

- By Mary Afemata, Local democracy reporter