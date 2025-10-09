$33m price tag for iconic off-grid property with boat-only access

The farm has been in Singaporean ownership for over 30 years. Photo: Bayleys

One of Queenstown’s most recognisable landscapes is up for grabs - with a cool $33 million pricetag.

Cecil Peak Station, a 13,000-hectare high-country farm visible across Lake Wakatipu, has hit the market.

The off-grid, boat-only access farm, which has been in Singaporean ownership for over 30 years, is being marketed by Bayleys.

Bayleys salesman John Greenwood says the opportunity goes beyond owning a high-country sheep station.

``It is more of a chance to claim a unique part of what really is part of the country's most recognised landscapes.’’

There were challenges to farming the station’s ‘‘tough country’’, much of which could only be accessed on foot or horseback.

``Realistically the farm operation covers its costs.

``The real untapped potential for Cecil Peak lies in its tourism opportunities.

The farm is part of one of the country's most recognised landscapes. Photo: Bayleys

The station used to host about 18,000 visitors a year in the 1960s when it was the iconic sheep station for tourists to visit, he said.

The property extends up two main valleys running from the lake, and consists of 13,087ha of high-country pastoral lease and 329ha of freehold land.

The pastoral lease provides a right to run 14,000 head of sheep, but the farm now operates with between 3500 and 5000 sheep and up to 500 cattle.

The freehold land extends across most of the station's flat country, comprising grass and tussock for stock to run on over winter before heading into the leasehold high country over summer.

It has 23km of lake frontage, and country going up to an altitude of 1978m on Cecil Peak itself, a pyramid-shaped mountain directly across the lake from central Queenstown.

Mr Greenwood said there were opportunities in restoring the station's several late-1800s stone buildings for use as holiday accommodation, as well as hunting and fishing in its back country.

The property has a farm manager's three-bedroom home, two other homes used by staff, two cabins, as well as woolsheds, covered sheep yards and shearers' quarters.

It also has a small hydro-electric station delivering power to all its buildings.

Mr Greenwood said the most recent similar property to be sold in the district was the 18,000ha Halfway Bay Station, which sold in 2022 for an undisclosed sum reputed to be $30m-plus.

