Cash register taken in hair salon burglary

The damage at Sharee's Cut and Colour Bar after the break in. Photo: Sharee's Cut and Colour Bar

A Christchurch salon is on the hunt for a new cash register after the last one was stolen during a break-in at the business.

Sharee’s Cut and Colour Bar on Opawa Rd in Waltham was targeted by burglars over the weekend.

The front window was smashed and the cash register and a cash float of about $100 was stolen.

A post on the business's Facebook page said "a part from some damage the only thing stolen was the cash register".

"I am both humbled and appreciative of everyone's consideration and offers of support.

"If anyone happens to know of a cash register for sale I would be grateful. I'll update this post after I have one. Thank you everyone."

Photo: Sharee's Cut and Colour Bar

The incident was reported to police on Monday morning, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

An investigation into the break-in was under way.

Sharee, the salon's owner, told chrislynchmedia.com it was the first incident of its kind to occur during her 14 years in business.

She told chrislynchmedia.com a cleaner discovered the damage on Monday and alerted her about 7am.