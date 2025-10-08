'Suspicious' fires force residents to flee homes

Detective Phill Hamlin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Police are appealing to the public for help as they investigate "suspicious" late-night fires that have caused residents to flee their homes near Wānaka.

Officers were called to reports of fires in Albert Town, about 3km from Wānaka, on September 20.

A cell tower and two data boxes in Alison Ave were damaged.

In a statement, Detective Phill Hamlin, of Otago Lakes Criminal Investigations, said police believed the fires were suspicious and intentionally lit.

There was significant damage to the telco infrastructure and nearby dwellings and cars were at serious risk.

"These fires were mere metres away from housing where people were at home and many were in bed."

Police wanted to hear from anyone who travelled through Albert Town, via Alison Ave or State Highway6 (Lake Hāwea-Albert Town Rd), between 10pm and midnight on September 20, Det Hamlin said.

They were seeking dash cam footage or residential CCTV in the nearby area. — Allied Media

■ Police 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111, file number 250921/4784.