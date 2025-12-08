Subway Rangiora changes hands

Gideon Aldridge and Roslynne Lovell. Photo: File image

Subway Rangiora is changing hands.

After 23 years as a Subway franchisee and 19 years owning and operating the Rangiora business, Gideon Aldridge and Roslynne Lovell are retiring.

Ammar Vithodawala is taking over the restaurant.

The Rangiora store opened in 2006, and has become part of the local community.

Over nearly two decades, the team has served more than 1.8 million customers.

The restaurant has employed and mentored local staff, and supported community events and initiatives.

Roslynne says it is time to retire after "23 wonderful years with Subway".

"We are grateful to our loyal customers and our incredible staff who have been part of this journey with us.

"Owning this Subway has been a absolute privilege, and we’re proud of the role it has played in the community."

Gideon and Roslynne became the first New Zealanders inducted into the Subway Hall of Fame earlier this year at the SUBCON25 Convention in Australia.

The award celebrates franchisees who have made a lasting impact on the brand’s success across Australia and New Zealand.

It was presented during the Gala Awards Dinner which was attended by more than 1000 Subway franchisees, suppliers and staff.

Ammar is excited to be continuing the great work Gideon and Ros have done over the years.

"Subway Rangiora has a strong community connection, and I look forward to keeping that spirit live while bringing fresh ideas and energy to the business."

All staff have been retained as they "truly value the experience and service they’ve given Subway over the years".