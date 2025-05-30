Hall of fame honour for Canterbury Subway operators

Gideon and Ros outside the Rangiora Subway franchise. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Rangiora Subway franchisees Gideon Aldridge and Roslynne Levell have become the first New Zealanders to be inducted into the Subway Hall of Fame.

They were presented with the honour at the recent SUBCON25 Convention in Australia.

The award celebrates franchisees who have made a lasting impact on the brand’s success across Australia and New Zealand.

It is presented during the Gala Awards Dinner, which was attended by more than 1000 Subway franchisees, suppliers and staff.

‘‘Ros and I are absolutely thrilled to receive this honour,’’ co-owner Gideon says.

‘‘We’ve been part of the Subway family in New Zealand for over 23 years and have proudly owned and operated the Rangiora restaurant since 2006.’’

He says in that time they have served over 1.6 million customers.

‘‘Being part of the local community and providing great food and service has always been our top priority.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says he knows how hard Ros and Gideon work.

‘‘This award is a truly fitting recognition of the dedication you‘ve given, not just to growing a successful business, but to supporting your staff, serving your customers, and giving back to our community.

‘‘It is wonderful to see the commitment celebrated on such a large stage.’’

The director of franchise operations for Subway NZ praised the pair for their outstanding dedication.

‘‘They are incredibly deserving of this honour and we thank them for the enthusiasm and leadership they bring to the Subway brand every day.’’

The award highlighted their commitment not only to business excellence but also to the people they serve daily.