Police appeal for help after 'senseless' shooting of three sea lions

Police are seeking help from the public after three sea lions were found shot north of Oamaru yesterday. File photo: RNZ

Oamaru police are appealing for the public’s help after three sea lions were shot at the mouth of the Waitaki River.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said police were eager to hear from the community to help identify those responsible for the "senseless acts of cruelty against wildlife".

He said police were notified by the Department of Conservation (Doc) that three endangered sea lions were shot at the mouth, about 27km north of Oamaru, on Saturday.

Two of the sea lions were dead at the scene and a third that was wounded had to be euthanised.

Local iwi had been notified of the situation, he said.

Police were working with Doc rangers to investigate evidence that had been supplied to them.

If anyone had seen or knew anything or could otherwise help, they were asked to call police on 105 quoting event number P063434540, or to visit the Oamaru police station. — Allied Media