Drunk driver slams into truck after running stop sign

A drunk driver nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit crashed into a truck after driving straight through a stop sign, police say.

Police were called to the crash on Oamaru-Alma Rd (State Highway 1) at about 11pm last night.

A 29-year-old woman onto SH1 and into the side of truck after failing to stop at the sign on Thousand Acre Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 704mcg.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and she was summonsed to appear in the Oamaru District Court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

