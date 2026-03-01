Lunar New Year pot-luck offered more than food

Beating the Chinese dragon drum, learning the art of calligraphy and tai chi and feasting on a smorgasbord of cultural food was all on offer at the annual Oamaru Chinese Association pot-luck dinner for Chinese New Year this year.

Festivities began Tuesday last week and will run until Tuesday, March 3.

This year’s festivities mark the beginning of the Year of the Horse, symbolised by vitality, speed, perseverance and freedom.

Association president Janice Burnett said she was ‘‘happy and overwhelmed’’ by the turnout of about 100 of the Chinese community, family and friends, who packed the Fenwick School Hall.

Kuna Chow and her daughter Tova Chiu, 4, enjoy the Chinese tea and juice as part of the association’s annual pot-luck dinner. Tova said her favourite food was the donuts, sandwiches, fruit and plums.

Oamaru resident Aaron Pan said the event was ‘‘pretty cool’’.

‘‘It’s a good way for the community to get together, it’s like a reunion,’’ he said.

While the association provided Chinese-style roast pork, duck and chicken on the night, and Chinese tea and juices, the banquet included pizza, donuts and Malaysian style noodles.

Photographer Elizabeth Prentice was on hand to take photos of people in their traditional Chinese costumes.

The event featured tai chi and qi gong, and calligraphy with instructors Song Chen and Sarah Liu.

There was also a play area for preschool age children set up by Waitaki Multicultural.