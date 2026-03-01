Price century lays foundation

Valley captain Jack Price scored a century last weekend to lead his side to a 21-run win over Albion in the Borton Cup. PHOTO: DAVE NALDRETT

Valley have kept their Borton Cup playoff hopes alive with a 21-run win over Albion in a high scoring match last weekend.

Batting first, Valley captain Jack Price was the star of the show with a brilliant 107 at the top of the order.

He was well supported by Anthony Docherty (39 not out off 21 balls), Ben Paton (38) and Glynn Cameron (30) as Weston posted an imposing 312/7 from their 50 overs.

Aneesh Bose, Jacob Davies and Hayden Creedy each took two wickets for Albion while Tom Squire was economical from his 10 overs.

Needing a good start to their chase, opener Sabareesh Ramesh and Squire provided just that. They piled on 117 runs for the second wicket.

Ramesh anchored the innings with a match-high 115 while Squire’s 69 came off just 43 balls.

Unfortunately for Albion, the rest of the top order struggled, as wickets began to fall.

Jikku Joseph added a quickfire 46 lower down the order. But it was not enough. Albion could only muster 291, before being bowled out in the 48th over.

George Mavor (two for 31) and Jack Cameron (two for 46) were the best with the ball for Valley, while Taine Stirling and Price also picked up a pair of wickets each.

Elsewhere, Union remain top dogs after a comfortable eightwicket win over Waitaki Boys’ High School. The entire bowling unit did their job to dismiss Waitaki Boys’ for 115. Four of their six bowlers took two wickets each while all were very economical as well. Waitaki Boys’ opening batter Archie Haywood played a lone hand as he topscored with 36.

The Union run chase was over quickly. Opener Logan Wilson blasted 63 off 42 balls as part of a 91-run opening stand with Alex Wilson

(26), to win in the 17th over.

Oamaru remains just behind in second place after a sixwicket win over St Kevin’s College.

Their bowlers laid the foundation for the win as they skittled the college side for just 57 inside 24 overs.

Asanka Perera was outstanding finishing with figures of four for three from 3.3 overs.

Ben Gillies top-scored for St Kevin’s with 27.

Perera then rescued the Oamaru run chase with an unbeaten 26 after his side slumped to 24 for four early.

St Kevin’s player-coach Jacob Fowler (two for 11) tried his best to defend the low total but to no avail.