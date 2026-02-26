Penguin perks up after beach rescue

A rare penguin found on Canterbury beach is "chilled out" as she recovers with specialised care.

The erect crested penguin was discovered on Wakanui Beach, near Ashburton, last month.

Now Ōamaru Penguins have named the bird, believed to be a female, Snake.

She came into the centre’s care on February 15, two days after being spotted on the beach by a resident who reported it to the Department of Conservation.

Ōamaru Penguins science and environmental manager Philippa Agnew said Snake has the nature of all erect crested penguins.

"All penguins are cute - crested penguins are particularly chilled out. They are always easier to have in care compared to little penguins, who are super feisty."

Snake the erect crested penguin on Wakanui Beach. Photo: Desmond Downs / Facebook

She was named Snake as she was found leading up to the Chinese New Year in the last days of the Year of the Snake.

"We just come up with random names," Agnew said.

From examining Snake, Agnew and fellow staff thought she was female.

The females have a smaller body and bill size than the males.

Erect crested penguins usually live in the subantarctic islands.

While it is unusual to have them turn up on the mainland so far north, it was not unheard of. They have been found as far away as Kaikōura and even in Australia.

Agnew said erect crested penguins are forced to rest for two to three weeks when they moult. After fattening up at sea, they go to shore and all of their feathers are replaced by new ones.

"They kind of get stuck," she said.

It appeared this was what had happened to Snake.

Snake has a mottled look as she starts to lose her feathers. Photo: Ōamaru Penguins / YouTube / Desmond Downs

The penguin has been too skinny to moult on her own, but this process has now been triggered after eating plenty of sprat and anchovies at Ōamaru Penguins.

"It’s obviously us feeding it that it’s doing much better," Agnew said.

Snake would be released from the beach at Ōamaru after she has finished moulting, which would not be for at least another eight days.

She was then likely to swim back home, hundreds of kilometres south, to the subantarctic islands.

Snake grooming herself on Wakanui Beach. Photo: Ōamaru Penguins / YouTube / Desmond Downs

The member of the public who called the government department about the penguin did the right thing, Agnew said.

Doc biodiversity ranger Simon Waugh said erect crested penguins were seen on coastlines on the eastern South Island in late summer, which is when they moult.

They were highly vulnerable to predators during this time.

"So it's important people are extra vigilant when visiting beaches and keep all dogs under control," Waugh said.

During Snake’s time on Wakanui Beach, she was caught on camera and put on the internet.

Desmond Downs shot a video and put it on YouTube, where she can be seen standing in the sunshine, moving her feet, grooming and scratching herself.