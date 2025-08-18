Decision made to close flood-damaged bookshop

Downtown Book Exchange owner Sharon Sculpher (left), her brother in-law, James Richards, and her niece, Rosemary Richards, continue the cleanup and sale of stock after a burst pipe flooded the soon-to-be-closed Princes St bookshop last week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A burst pipe has washed away a Dunedin bookshop owner’s childhood dream and forced her business to close for good.

Stacks of books and boxes of puzzles could be seen lining the street outside the Downtown Book Exchange in Princes St last week.

It was believed a burst pipe spewed water throughout the store and damaged stock.

Owner Sharon Sculpher said she had since decided, with the support of family, to close the store permanently after almost 42 years in business.

Months away from retirement, she did not think she could cope if something similar were to happen again.

"I hardly ate anything for two days or slept because I would just have such a knot in my stomach."

At least half a rubbish skip’s worth of "really sodden books" had already been binned, as well as chairs and tables, Ms Sculpher said.

She estimated about two-thirds of her total stock was salvageable.

The ceiling was damp and areas of carpet underneath items of furniture were still wet.

"If it starts to get smelly, I'm going to have to just pack it in.

"So I'm hoping to stay open as long as I can and get as many books out the door as I can.

"If I'm retiring, I'm going to need the funds."

The bookshop opened in November 1983.

She had always wanted to own a bookshop, or to be a librarian, Ms Sculpher said.

"As a kid, when I first started reading, once they got me started, they just hardly ever got my nose out of a book.

"I just love it and it's just always what I wanted to do ... my customers are brilliant, and I just love talking to them."

Her business was one of the last central city book exchange services, and she did not know where her regulars would turn to now.

The bookshop would remain open for the duration of its closing down sale, which Ms Sculpher expected would take at least the next two weeks.

She had hoped to have continued the business for a bit longer.

"Just like that, bang, one morning you walk in, and the place is a waterfall, and that's the end of that."