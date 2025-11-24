Smoothing out bumps in the road

Dunedin BMX Club members (from left) Hayden Guise, Gavin Cron and Shane Parker spread lime on the track at Forrester Park, in preparation for an upcoming competition. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Maintenance on Dunedin’s BMX track has its ups and downs.

But Dunedin BMX Club track manager Derek Jelgersma said it was important to stay on top of it — particularly when a major competition was coming up.

The Forrester Park-based club will host round 2 of the Southern Series on December 6 and then the Dunedin Championships the next day.

In preparation, Mr Jelgersma and a large group of club members spent much of Saturday making sure the jumps were the right shape, and putting lime on the track and smoothing it out, to create a surface with good robust grip for the riders.

"Once or twice a year we resurface the track with a special blend of lime and oxide, to keep it from washing away in the Dunedin weather.

"It turns into a hard surface and protects the clay underneath.

"It should all be in shipshape for the events in a couple of weeks."

Club president Paula Hansen said riders would be coming from across the South Island, and potentially some from the North Island, and the competitors expected quite a high-quality track.

"It’s always good to make sure it’s all safe and rideable."

The BMX Dunedin Championships would be a qualifying meet for the BMX New Zealand National Championships, in Te Awamutu in March.

She said the club hoped to put in a bid to host the national BMX championships in 2029.

"But to get them here, there’s a wee bit that needs to happen at the track before that can happen.

"To have the nationals here, it would be ideal to have things like power — and toilets would be the main one.

"Obviously, there’d be lots of fundraising required for that."

Having the national championships in Dunedin would be great for the city, she said.

"It will bring about 600 riders, plus families into town — quite a lot of people."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz