Wholesome prison muse

Display of prisoners’ handicrafts at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, Logan Park, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 24.11.1925

Many different classes of people have worked in the common cause of making the Exhibition a record of the world’s development.

One of the most striking examples of this is found in the New Zealand Court, where the Prisons Department has a stand. On this stand is shown graphically what humane and enlightened prison reform can accomplish. In the display many trades are represented, and the visitor realises that men unfortunate enough to be sent to prison do not necessarily have to spend their time breaking stones.

Most of the display has been provided by the Auckland gaol, but as a whole it is indicative of what can be done to train men in gaols for new occupations on their release. Examples of prisoners’ work in tailoring, mat-making, tinware manufacture and bootmaking do not exhaust the scope, for there are shown in addition some fine examples of painted and inlaid woodwork and needlework.

One side of the exhibit is occupied by a beautiful desk of red pine, which would grace the office of the most fastidious business man. The original timber was milled by prisoners at the Waikune prison camp, and the whole process of manufacture was carried out by prison labour.

Another striking example of the versatility of prison labour is seen in two pairs of crocheted coloured shoes and a fleecy white shawl.

These are the work of male prisoners, and in fact are far more artistic than some articles of clothing made by female prisoners. The artistic side is well represented and an intricate and striking painting in wood is shown. The Ten Commandments are painted in scroll form and lettering on polished wood. The whole is framed and glassed. Another exhibit that is striking is that of draughtsman’s plans, a complete set allowing all sides of such work. A working model of a brick works is another fine example of the instructive and useful channels into which the natural ability of prisoners can be directed to fit them for civil life after they have completed their sentences. The whole display is a justification of the efforts of those humanitarian and far-sighted people who have worked for more enlightened prison conditions.

Tribute to late Queen Mother

The feature of yesterday was the tribute of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders to the memory of the late Queen Alexandra. The band did not play on Saturday and yesterday, before commencing its ordinary programmes, it played laments for the passing of the Queen Mother. The first, "Flowers of the Forest", was played by the pipers, and its plaintive Scottish wistfulness saddened the crowd which sttod bareheaded around the band rotunda in the main court. The band followed with another lament for the dead, "Land of the Leal". Both of these held the people in silent awe.

Aftermath of tragedy

Mrs Ellen Hart was charged in the City Police Court yesterday morning with having, on November 9, at Roslyn, murdered Lindsay Hart. The hearing was adjourned until November 26. The accused was evidently deeply distressed during the few seconds she was in the dock and was very much overcome when being assisted out of the court.

Sightseeing bus satisfies

The observation buses which have recently made their appearance in Dunedin are proving a conspicuous success. A visitor from Auckland, speaking to a Daily Times reporter yesterday, was very enthusiastic over the ride to Highcliff.

"It is wonderful," he declared. "I thought that the Auckland observation buses could show something, but so far as scenery is concerned Dunedin is far ahead of them." He further indicated that he was taking every tourist trip available, "and," he added, "if they are as cheap and as good as the one I went on this morning I will be perfectly satisfied with the value received."

— ODT, 24.11.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)