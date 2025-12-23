Family time is the winner at Christmas

Otago golfer Ben Patston hopes to be in a celebratory mood when the New Zealand interprovincial is held at Balmacewen next year. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

1. Where will you be and what will you be doing for Christmas?

2. What was your highlight of 2025?

3. What are your hopes for 2026?

Ben Patston

Otago golfer

1. We plan on spending Christmas Day in the mighty Oamaru with my wife LJ’s family then will aim to run a few day trips around the region. It has been a long year, so I’m looking forward to relaxing with the family.

2. Winning the Otago pennants final for the Bombers, making the final of the interprovincial in Palmy North earlier this month, and watching my two sons and daughter play basketball, volleyball and football to a high standard.

3. My kids, Freddy, Leo and Mischa, have huge years planned for sport, so I’m hoping they all enjoy it and smash some records. For me, I would love to make the Otago men’s golf team at home at Balmacewen, the masters team in Napier, and another pennants flag would be lovely for the Bombers. I would also love to take LJ away on a couple of overseas trips to earn a few brownie points.

Raylene Bates

Athletics identity

1. Christmas is a special time for our family. On Christmas Eve the family come together to play games and connect. Christmas dinner is at home with family and friends, which is always a full roast with all the trimmings. Boxing Day, we are off to Central Otago to enjoy some time with family and friends — hiking, mountain biking and in the lake.

2. The success of our teams at the world athletics championships in Japan and world para athletics championships in India were highlights. The senior athletes surpassed some of their performances from Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but more importantly there were a number of debutants in the teams, which shows the depth of the programmes currently.

3. Spend more time with family and friends. Extremely excited with the news of another grandchild arriving in 2026.

Carys Stythe

Steel and Silver Ferns defender

1. I’ll be at my parents’ house in Auckland with my family like we do every year.

2. Highlight has to be debuting for the Silver Ferns.

3. Netball hopes are to take the win with Steel for the ANZ Premiership, and play with a few new people this year, and to put my best foot forward for the Ferns.

Cormac Buchanan

Motorcycle racer

1. My whole life we have spent Christmas in Central Otago with the extended family and this year the tradition continues. I’m only home for a matter of weeks each year now so time with them becomes really precious. Central is a great natural playground for training so I will be making the most of that as I build towards 2026.

2. It’s fair to say my rookie season in the Moto3 World Championship definitely had it all. When I reflect back now, my three top-10 finishes were all highlights, as well as the whole race weekend at Phillip Island in October. It was awesome to have so many Kiwis over there and I was proud to represent.

3. That’s an easy question to answer. I want to make a big step forward and be fighting consistently in the front pack every race with the aim of progressing my career further in the MotoGP paddock.

Naomi Sopoaga

Otago Spirit midfielder

1. In Australia with my family soaking up the sun and catching some waves.

2. Winning the Farah Palmer Cup Championship with the Otago Spirit.

3. To continue my studies and hopefully play in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Lucas Casey

Otago flanker

1. I will be heading home to spend some good quality time with family who I haven’t seen too much of this year. I’m excited to spend Christmas with them and catch up with friends from home.

2. Highlight would have to be the Otago season as a whole. Some of the things we achieved on and off field was so awesome to be a part of.

3. Hopes are to keep growing my game now that I’m in the Highlanders environment and would love to get a run at some point next year.

Josh Tasman-Jones

Otago Volts coach

1. I’ll be in Dunedin with my young family, and my mum’s coming down. We’ll be having a Christmas lunch at my place and enjoying a lot of good food, good company and a nice couple of beverages.

2. Oh, it’s hard to go past having my second son, Levi. He was born five months ago. That was a life highlight, that one.

3. I’d love nothing more than to bring a Plunket Shield or a Super Smash or Ford Trophy through the gates at University Oval. That would be my Christmas wish for now.