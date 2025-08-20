Highway closed after serious crash near Allanton

State Highway 1 is closed near Allanton, south of Dunedin, following a serious crash early today.

Police said the the two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred about 1am.

The road is closed west of the Allanton township and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

St John and three fire trucks also responded.

St John said at least one person was injured. They sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Diversions are in place and will likely remain in place until this afternoon.

- Allied Media/RNZ