Inmate holed up on Milburn prison roof

Corrections staff block the entrance to the Otago Corrections Facility. Photo: Nick Brook

Corrections staff are negotiating with a prisoner who has been on a roof at Milburn prison since 12.45pm.

The remand prisoner climbed on the roof of a unit at Otago Corrections Facility.

OCF general manager Dave Miller said in a statement the area was contained and within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds.

"There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.

"Staff responded immediately to contain the incident and are currently talking to the man," he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were at the prison as a precaution.

There was no indication anybody had been injured.

Police had offered assistance to the Department of Corrections if required, a spokesman said.

- Allied Media