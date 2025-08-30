Heavy snow closes Milford Road

A truck makes its way up heavy snow near the Homer Tunnel this afternoon. PHOTO:l MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Heavy snow has closed Southland's Milford Road, and more is set to affect the major state highway over the weekend.

Milford Road Alliance said crews were out clearing overnight snow this morning, but advised at 1.15pm that State Highway 94 was now closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) to all inbound traffic.

Convoys out of Milford Sound would take place until 5pm today, it said in a statement.

"The road will remain closed overnight between the Hollyford Road junction and Donne River bridge due to significantly deteriorating weather, - worse than originally forecast.

"Access tomorrow will be limited, with heavy snow forecast from midday Sunday, likely causing further closures."

Milford Road Alliance said snow was also expected on Monday and Tuesday mornings to 800 metres and 600m, respectively. Wednesday would be the next fine day, albeit with showers later on.

Crews were out clearing snow earlier in the day. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Crown Range and Lindis Pass

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 8pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

Snow showers were likely above 700m from this evening into the early hours of Sunday morning, with 2cm to 4cm possibly accumulating on higher parts of the road, MetService advised.

In Central Otago, rain was expected to turn to snow on the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 6pm today until 5am on Sunday.

Up to 1cm of snow may accumulate about higher parts of the road, with less down to 500m on Saturday night.

More snow was expected later on Sunday.

Strong winds coming

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for Southland south of about Gore, Clutha and Dunedin on Monday from 10am until 6pm.

Southwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, and there was a moderate chance of this being upgraded to a warning.

- ODT Online