One injured in Halfway Bush crash

Police at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash in Dunedin.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision involving one car at the intersection of Taireri Rd and Wakari Rd, in the suburb of Halfway Bush, at 9.05am today.

A police spokeswoman said the driver appeared to have some facial injuries. No one else was in the car.

Hato Hone St John said crews assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

One ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Roslyn and Willowbank also attended.