Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mosgiel

    By Laine Priestley
    Emergency services were called to Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, this afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    One person has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mosgiel.

    A spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene about 1.10pm today after reports that a pedestrian was struck while walking past a property in Gordon Rd.

    Police were speaking to the people involved.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they sent one ambulance to the scene.

    One person was assessed and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

