Exotic race car proves popular at Xmas carfest

The Rodin Cars Le Mans GT Sintura. Photo: Hawarden-Waikari Lions

The highlight of the Hawarden-Waikari Lions Club Xmas Carfest on Sunday was the exotic Rodin Cars Sintura race car.

It’s a high-performance Le Mans GT1-inspired track machine, fresh from its appearance at the Adelaide Grand Prix this year.

The 320km/h, 650hp Rodin Sintura is a re-imagined GT1-era racer in the form of the long-forgotten Sintura S99 race car, developed in America and Europe in the late 1990s.

It won a series of major motor races before regulatory changes led to the end of its racing career by 1999.

Rodin Cars founder and owner, David Dicker, found and purchased the car years later and set his team the task of rebuilding it for its 25th anniversary, using the modern racing car technology developed at his Mt Lyford factory.

In less than a year, the staff at Rodin Cars had reworked the Sintura from the ground up, as a vehicle to showcase the company’s new 4L V10 engine and innovative manufacturing capabilities.

Ian and Penelope McKee look over the Rodin Cars Sintura race car on show at the Hawarden-Waikari Lions Club Xmas Carfest held at Hawarden on Sunday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Margaret Walker, spokesperson for the organising committee, says the third annual carfest was a huge success.

‘‘We had over 120 cars, tractors and trucks on show at the domain in Hawarden. They came from local collections and enthusiasts, and some even travelled here from the West Coast and Mid-Canterbury to be part of our little show.

‘‘The funds raised will all go towards helping provide Hurunui School students with scholarships, and funds to allow them to undertake leadership courses such as Outward Bound and others.’’

She says the main attraction was the Sintura, and it was a real coup for the club to get permission from Rodin Cars to display the car.

‘‘This whole event couldn’t have been possible without the ingenuity and hard work undertaken by the Lions Club members.

‘‘We have to thank Rodin Cars, Waikari Autos and Arthur Burke Motors, of Waikari, plus Velocity Automotive and AllTorgue, of Culverden, for the wonderful prizes they all donated.’’

She says many were happy with the formula for their carfest, and next year the organisers hope to attract many more cars to display, including more tractors and farm vehicles.